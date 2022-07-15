© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Lawsuit Against UNL Allowed To Proceed

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published July 15, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT
A federal lawsuit against the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is being mostly-allowed to proceed. A Christian student group alleged that UNL unfairly denied a request to spend money on a guest speaker because they would be discussing political or ideological issues. The lawsuit claims that UNL does not hold other student organizations to that same requirement. According to a report from the Lincoln Journal Star, a federal judge says the claim of a constitutional violation from Ratio Christi was confusing, but he's allowing the suit to proceed because the university did not provide an adequate reason for dismissal. However, a motion was granted to release the university's administrators and regents as defendants in the case.

News KIOS NewsUN-Llawsuitstudentsdiscrimination
