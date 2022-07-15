© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Partial Blame Cast On M.U.D. For M's Pub Explosion

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published July 15, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT
The Metropolitan Utilities District is being partially blamed for an explosion in the Omaha Old Market six years ago. WOWT-TV reports a judge ruled Thursday that M-U-D is 50-percent responsible for the blast and fire at M's Pub in 2016. The ruling comes after the state fire marshal said the utility did not properly mark the gas line outside of the restaurant, which was hit by a digging crew before the explosion. M-U-D faces up to two-million-dollars in damages.

