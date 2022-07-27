© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Stothert Releases Budget Plan

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published July 27, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
omaha_public_library.gif

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is revealing the details of her proposed General Fund budget plan. The 474-million-dollar plan increases healthcare coverage for city employees by five-point-five percent. Stothert says that the plan also increases funding for the police department by four-point-six-percent and for the fire department by three-point-nine-percent. The budget also estimates a six-point-two-five-percent increase in property tax revenue.
Meanwhile, The Omaha City Council is moving forward on a plan to fund a new central Library. City council members voted yesterday to contribute 20-million-dollars towards the project at 72nd and Dodge. Officials hope to break ground on the new library late next summer.

Tags

News KIOS NewsLibrarybudgetmayor jean stothert
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source