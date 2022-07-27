Stothert Releases Budget Plan

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is revealing the details of her proposed General Fund budget plan. The 474-million-dollar plan increases healthcare coverage for city employees by five-point-five percent. Stothert says that the plan also increases funding for the police department by four-point-six-percent and for the fire department by three-point-nine-percent. The budget also estimates a six-point-two-five-percent increase in property tax revenue.

Meanwhile, The Omaha City Council is moving forward on a plan to fund a new central Library. City council members voted yesterday to contribute 20-million-dollars towards the project at 72nd and Dodge. Officials hope to break ground on the new library late next summer.