91.5 KIOS-FM Station Manager, Ken Dudzik, Releases The Following Update:

I just wanted to give you an update on our major project to improve the service you depend on from KIOS-FM. As you can see in the photo, our new antenna has been installed and cabling is now taking place at our tower site.

Our brand-new transmitter has been specially made to serve the Omaha Metropolitan Area and final tweaks are taking place before shipment in the next week. Once the transmitter arrives, installation will take some time and we are hoping to be back to full power by September 1st.

I want to personally thank you for your patience during this period, which has included some loss of signal strength to parts of our listening area. I have heard from several listeners during this transition, I thank them for the feedback, and welcome you to send any questions or comments to listener@kios.org.

In a short time, Omaha Public Radio will be stronger than ever. Keep in mind that none of this is possible without the support of you, the listener, along with a great support system.

Thank you again and have a great rest of the summer!

Ken

Ken Dudzik

Station Manager

Omaha Public Radio

91.5 KIOS-FM

www.kios.org