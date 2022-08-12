© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

FBI Director Denounces Trump Supporters During Omaha Visit

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published August 12, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT
The director of the FBI visited Omaha yesterday, and had strong words for supporters of former President Donald Trump who have been using violent rhetoric in the wake of his agency’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Christopher Wray says threats circulating online against federal agents and the Justice Department are “deplorable and dangerous.” He says, “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.” Wray made the remarks Wednesday following a news conference during a long-planned visit to the agency’s field office in Omaha. He declined to answer questions about the hours-long search Monday of Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, resort.

