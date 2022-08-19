© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

UP Lawsuits Seemingly Never-Ending

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published August 19, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
A Union Pacific freight train passes over a grade crossing in Elmhurst, Ill.
Tim Boyle
/
Getty Images
A Union Pacific freight train passes over a grade crossing in Elmhurst, Ill.

Union Pacific has already lost three lawsuits over the way it removes employees with health conditions because of safety concerns, and the prospect of hundreds more lawsuits looms over the railroad. The lawsuits were originally going to be part of a class-action case before a federal appeals court decided the cases must be pursued individually. The first few lawsuits have now been tried with verdicts over $1 million coming in all three cases, but more than 200 more discrimination complaints are still pending with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that are likely to turn into lawsuits. Union Pacific has vigorously defended its policy in court, and the railroad says it is designed to protect its workers and the public from significant injury risks.

Tags

News KIOS NewsUnion Pacificrailroadlawsuit
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press