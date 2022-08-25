© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

2023 Will Mark End Of Gage County Payments To Beatrice Six

Published August 25, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT
Gage County will make its final payment in the Beatrice Six settlement next year. County officials say that the final payment to the six people who were wrongfully convicted in a 1985 killing will take place in May 2023. A court awarded more than 28-million-dollars to the Beatrice Six, but Gage County officials say that total increased to about 30-million-dollars after attorneys' fees. The county made its first payment in 2020, and the half-cent sales tax that was established to help pay the settlement will be allowed to expire on January 1st.

