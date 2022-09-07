Minimum Wage Hike/Voting I.D. Requirement Will Be On November Ballot

Nebraska's top elections official has confirmed that proposals requiring an ID to vote and to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour will appear on the November ballot. The Nebraska Secretary of State office has verified enough signatures by both campaigns to place the issues before voters in the general election. The pay measure would ratchet up the minimum wage to $15 hourly by 2026. The first incremental increase would bump it to $10.50 an hour in January 2023. The voter ID proposal would enshrine in the state constitution a requirement to show a government-issued photo identification to vote in Nebraska.