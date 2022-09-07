© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
KIOS News

Minimum Wage Hike/Voting I.D. Requirement Will Be On November Ballot

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published September 7, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT
People protest for a $15 minimum wage in New York City in 2017.
Pacific Press
/
LightRocket via Getty Images
Nebraska's top elections official has confirmed that proposals requiring an ID to vote and to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour will appear on the November ballot. The Nebraska Secretary of State office has verified enough signatures by both campaigns to place the issues before voters in the general election. The pay measure would ratchet up the minimum wage to $15 hourly by 2026. The first incremental increase would bump it to $10.50 an hour in January 2023. The voter ID proposal would enshrine in the state constitution a requirement to show a government-issued photo identification to vote in Nebraska.

