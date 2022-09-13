© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Former Omaha Police Captain Wins Suit Against Police Chief And The City

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published September 13, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT
Omaha-Police.jpg

A former Omaha police captain has prevailed in her lawsuit against Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and the city, having sued over allegations that the chief failed to promote her in retaliation for filing a discrimination complaint. The Omaha World-Herald reports that a jury on Monday agreed that Schmaderer based his decision, at least in part, to not promote Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez to deputy chief because of a discrimination complaint she made directly to the mayor's office after seeing no results complaining through the chain of command. Belcastro-Gonzalez was bypassed for the promotion despite having the top score on testing among candidates for the chief deputy slot. The jury awarded Belcastro-Gonzalez lost wages and benefits of $680,000, plus $20,000 in other damages.

