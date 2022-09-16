© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
Reynolds Leads Gubernatorial Attack On Biden's Loan Forgiveness Plan

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published September 16, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT
Almost two-dozen Republican governors, led by Iowa's Kim Reynolds are calling on President Biden to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan, claiming the president's plan forces all taxpayers to pay off the debt of about 16-percent of Americans, including many with graduate degrees. It also states the loan forgiveness plan does nothing to lower the cost of tuition but will encourage more student borrowing and incentivize colleges to raise the cost even higher. The governors say the president must drop the plan immediately.

