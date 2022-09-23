© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
KIOS News

Huskers' Defensive Coordinator Out, Following Frost Firing

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published September 23, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT
A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Sunday that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in a lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. Chinander had led Nebraska’s defense since Frost took over the team in 2018, but his unit floundered this year as the Cornhuskers fell to 1-3. A week before the 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, Nebraska gave up 642 yards in a 45-42 upset by Georgia Southern that preceded Frost’s firing. Special teams coordinator Bill Busch was promoted to defensive coordinator.

