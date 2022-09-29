The 55th Wing is returning to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha this week

(Omaha, NE) -- The Air Force reconnaissance jets and command and control aircraft are coming back to Omaha. The planes from the 55th Wing have been based at the Lincoln Airport for the last year and a half while a main runway was being re-built at Offutt Air Force Base. The new runway is named Runway 13-31, representing its approach -- 130 degrees from the northwest, 310 degrees from the southeast. There'll be a ribbon cutting at the new Offutt runway this Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m., and then the planes will start landing.