Nebraska, Iowa Join States Filing Suit Against Biden Student Loan Cancellation

Iowa is one of six states filing to challenge to the Biden Administration's student loan cancellation plan. The challenge is filed in federal court in Missouri. It asks the Court for an immediate temporary restraining order pausing the plan. The states claim that in addition to being unfair and economically unwise, they say it is an unlawful regulatory action. The suit is being filed by the attorneys general of five of the stats, but not Iowa. Iowa is the only one of the six states that has a Democratic State Attorney General, an elected position, and up for election this year. So the Iowa Solicitor General's office signed for Iowa's participation in the suit. Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds is also up for election this year.

States joining in the filing include: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina.