CVS Does Away With Tampon Tax In 12 States

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published October 13, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT
(Omaha, NE) -- CVS Health is lowering the price of its brand of menstrual products in 12 states after already paying the sales tax on tampons, pads, and similar products since the beginning of October in some states. Nebraska ended its tax on period products in April of 2022. In an attempt to get rid of the 'tampon tax' in more states, CVS announced a 25 percent price cut on its menstrual products yesterday. CVS says some states don't allow organizations to pay taxes on customers' behalf and some states already don't tax menstrual products.

