© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Henry Doorly Zoo Loses Two Pelicans To Bird Flu

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published October 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT
henry_doorly_zoo.jpg

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has closed several exhibits and taken other precautions after one of its pelicans died from the bird flu. The zoo said one of its pink-backed pelicans that died on Thursday tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza. A second pelican became ill Friday and was euthanized. The Omaha zoo was one of many across the country that closed down its aviaries and moved birds inside whenever possible to help protect them from avian influenza. The zoo reopened its aviary in June after bird flu cases waned, but the outbreak has started to make a resurgence this fall. More than 47 million chickens and turkeys have been slaughtered this year to limit the spread of bird flu.

Tags
News KIOS NewsHenry Doorly Zoo and AquariamOmaha Zoobird flu
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press