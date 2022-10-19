© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Senators Claim Dept. Of Ed. Misusing Relief Funding

Published October 19, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT
Five Nebraska state senators are calling for a legislative investigation into the Nebraska Department of Education. The senators say the department is misusing money from the federal government's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds. They say the department is using government money to promote Critical Race Theory to meet proposed Comprehensive Sex Education standards. The federal emergency relief funds are intended to help schools rebound from COVID-19.

