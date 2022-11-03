Federal Funds Available To Help Iowans With Utilities

Iowa is getting 60 million dollars in federal funds to help residents pay their utility bills. The funds are coming from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps low-income Iowans pay home heating and cooling bills, prevents energy shutoffs, pays for home repairs, and more. The 60 million dollars now available to Iowans is part of the four-point-five billion dollars available nationwide to help lower heating costs, as announced by the Biden administration today.