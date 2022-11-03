Reckless Driving Leads To Police Shooting At Halloween Event In Omaha

Authorities say a police officer shot and wounded a man who drove around barricades and into a crowded Halloween block party in Omaha, Nebraska, after ignoring the officer’s orders to stop and continuing toward him. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Monday during the annual Halloween block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood, and no one besides the driver was injured. It capped a chaotic few seconds in which people ran screaming as the car accelerated toward the crowd before shots rang out. Police say an officer who was handing out candy ran into the street and ordered the driver to stop, but he ignored the order and drove toward the officer, leading the officer to shoot him.