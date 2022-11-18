© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

OPPD Forecasts Rate Hikes Following Outage

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published November 18, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST
OPPD-Logo.PNG

Some metro Omaha and other southeast Nebraska residents' electric bills could be going up. The Omaha Public Power District board will vote next month on raising rates to offset inflation. Omaha Public Power District says the average customer's bill could go up nearly three percent next year.
Meanwhile, The lights are back on after thousands of Omaha Public Power District customers lost power yesterday. The utility says over 18-thousand customers lost power because of an issue with a piece of equipment in a major load-serving substation in the La Vista area.

