Outcry Against Pipeline Grows Louder In Iowa

About 36 environmental, public health, and tribal groups are asking federal regulators to halt the construction of three carbon capture pipelines proposed in Iowa. The groups requested the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration delay any action on pipeline permits until new safety guidelines are established. Opponents of the pipelines say current safety measures aren't enough to protect people living near the projects. Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator CO2 Ventures and Wolf Carbon Solutions' proposed pipelines would cross dozens of Iowa counties.