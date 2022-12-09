Keystone Pipeline Leak Contaminates Creek Near Steel City

An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas has shut down a major pipeline from Canada through the Plains and to the Texas Gulf Coast. The spill briefly caused oil prices to rise Thursday. Canadian-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. The company estimated the spill at about 14,000 barrels but did not say what caused it. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said no wells providing drinking water were affected and the oil didn't move into larger waterways. Authorities in Lincoln, Nebraska say the flow of oil was shut down yesterday after local authorities reported that a leak in the system had released oil into a local creek about 20 miles south Steel City, Nebraska. Cleanup crews reportedly were at the creek yesterday working to contain and recover the leaked oil.