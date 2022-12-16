© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Starting 10:00 a.m. on Friday 12/16/22 - On-Air Signal Down for Maintenance, Use Streaming at KIOS.org
News
KIOS News

Ricketts' Potential To Fill Sasse Senate Seat Raises Eyebrows

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published December 16, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST
ricketts_on_taxes.jpeg

Outgoing Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is expected to be appointed to the state's U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Ben Sasse. His appointment would come from a new governor Ricketts helped get elected. Critics — including some within the GOP — say it's a bad look that will give voters the impression that wealthy, powerful men are dictating government control. Jeremy Aspen is an Omaha Republican and former state party delegate and one of those criticizing a Ricketts appointment. He suggests Gov.-elect Jim Pillen name another Republican — one who didn't spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to get him elected — to the seat.

Tags
News KIOS NewsBen SassePete RickettsJim Pillen
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press