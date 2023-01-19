© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Education Committee Chairman Take Aim At CRT In Public Schools

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published January 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST
A woman holds up a sign during a rally against "critical race theory" being taught in schools at the Loudoun County Government Center in Leesburg, Va., on June 12. CRT was an issue that helped bolster Republicans at the polls earlier this month.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
/
AFP via Getty Images
A woman holds up a sign during a rally against "critical race theory" being taught in schools at the Loudoun County Government Center in Leesburg, Va., on June 12. CRT was an issue that helped bolster Republicans at the polls earlier this month.

The chairman of the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee is proposing a bill that would ban critical race theory in public schools. State Senator Dave Murman of Glenvil has introduced the Parents' Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act. The Lincoln Journal Star reports critical race theory is not explicitly stated in the text, but that the bill's language is similar to an outright ban that was attempted in the Unicameral last year. The new law would prohibit teachers from telling students they are "inherently responsible" for past actions because of their race.

