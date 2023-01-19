Education Committee Chairman Take Aim At CRT In Public Schools

The chairman of the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee is proposing a bill that would ban critical race theory in public schools. State Senator Dave Murman of Glenvil has introduced the Parents' Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act. The Lincoln Journal Star reports critical race theory is not explicitly stated in the text, but that the bill's language is similar to an outright ban that was attempted in the Unicameral last year. The new law would prohibit teachers from telling students they are "inherently responsible" for past actions because of their race.