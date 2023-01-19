Pillen Unveils Sweeping Tax Cut Plan

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has joined several state lawmakers in unveiling a tax proposal that would remove hundreds of millions of dollars from the state’s tax rolls. The all-Republican contingent laid out measures that would slash income and corporate taxes, stop taxation of Social Security income and restrict taxes on agricultural land. Pillen bills the package as the largest tax cuts in the state’s history. The cuts are being billed as necessary to keep and attract people to the state who would otherwise be put off by Nebraska’s heavy tax burden. Nebraska tax policy think tank OpenSky Policy Institute is questioning the affordability of the cuts.