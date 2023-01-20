Child Labor Case Expands Into Human Trafficking

Federal investigators are reportedly looking into whether dozens of kids that worked at a slaughterhouse in Grand Island were being trafficked. NBC News says U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators have talked to three kids that were illegally employed to clean the slaughterhouse. Homeland Security tells NBC News it wants to be able to rule out the possibility outside traffickers forced the kids to work for Packers Sanitation Services. Last month labor investigators said the company was violating child labor laws and the company agreed to a consent order. The investigators say 50 kids were working for Packers Sanitation Services at plants in Grand Island and Minnesota.