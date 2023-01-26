© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Omaha Joins With Portland On Respective Streetcar Projects

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published January 26, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST
A streetcar approaches Edgewood Avenue in downtown Atlanta. Atlanta's streetcar system opened in 2014. Ridership has been disappointing, and the system is seen as too slow to be useful.
Samuel Whitehead
A streetcar approaches Edgewood Avenue in downtown Atlanta. Atlanta's streetcar system opened in 2014. Ridership has been disappointing, and the system is seen as too slow to be useful.

Omaha is partnering with another city to work together on a streetcar system. On Monday the Omaha Streetcar Authority passed a memorandum of understanding with Portland, Oregon, which states both cities will have to meet certain requirements this year in order for their streetcar systems to begin operating in 2026. Next up for the Streetcar Authority is to decide what the vehicles will look like, a decision that's expected to be made in March. Omaha could get its first streetcars in 2025.

