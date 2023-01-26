Omaha Joins With Portland On Respective Streetcar Projects

Omaha is partnering with another city to work together on a streetcar system. On Monday the Omaha Streetcar Authority passed a memorandum of understanding with Portland, Oregon, which states both cities will have to meet certain requirements this year in order for their streetcar systems to begin operating in 2026. Next up for the Streetcar Authority is to decide what the vehicles will look like, a decision that's expected to be made in March. Omaha could get its first streetcars in 2025.