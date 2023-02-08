NE State Workers Negotiate Pay Raises

Nebraska state workers are ratifying a new labor contract that contains the largest salary increases in over three decades. Governor Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Association of Public Employees approved wage hikes of two and five-percent for most workers over the next two years. Critical and hard-to-fill positions will see increases of ten to 27-percent. The contract is aimed at filling critical job vacancies, including state accountants, snowplow drivers, and social services workers whose wages historically lagged behind the private sector.