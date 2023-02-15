© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Lawmakers Considering Conscientious Objection Bill For Medical Providers

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published February 15, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST
Nebraska lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow medical providers, facilities and insurers to cite their religious, ethical or moral beliefs in denying some medical treatments. Critics say it’s simply another way to target abortion rights and the LGBTQ community. The bill casts a wide net, with the term “medical providers” covering everyone from doctors, nurses and pharmacists to mental health counselors and nursing home staffers. They could refuse to perform nonemergency procedures, from abortions to gender-affirming hormone treatment to prescribing birth control, if the provider has a moral objection to it.

