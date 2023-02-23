© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
KIOS News

OPS Board Votes On Interim Superintendent/Salaries For New Teachers

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published February 23, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST
ops-logo-main.jpg

Omaha Public Schools is preparing for a change in leadership. The OPS board announced last night that Deputy Superintendent Matthew Ray is their choice to serve as interim superintendent. Current Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan is stepping down at the end of the school year. If formally approved next month, Ray will begin his duties as interim superintendent in July.
Meanwhile, new teachers in the Omaha Public School District are getting a financial boost. The OPS board voted last night to approve a new deal with teachers that increases starting salaries by more than seven-thousand-dollars over the next three years. The Omaha Education Association says that the new deal is a good start after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed difficulties facing a system already short on educators.

