News
NE Casinos Turn A Tax Profit In January

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published February 24, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST
Casinos are generating big tax savings in the Cornhusker State. According to the most recent data, Nebraska casinos generated more than one million dollars in January. Authorities say facilities in Lincoln generated a little over 809 thousand dollars last month. During the same period, almost 450 grand was generated in Grand Island. Meanwhile, officials say, 70 percent of those revenues go to reduce property taxes statewide. Remaining funds reportedly are distributed to Nebraska cities, as well as to the state's general fund.

