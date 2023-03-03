New Elephant Calf Born At Omaha Zoo

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has a new baby elephant. Facility officials say the male calf came into the world yesterday a little before 2:30 a.m. As of last night, both he and mother Lolly, an eleven-year-old African elephant, were resting comfortably. The baby elephant reportedly is the third African elephant to be born at the zoo. If you want to get a look at the new calf, you will have to wait, however. Authorities say the zoo's Elephant Family Quarter will be temporarily closed to the public so that Lolly can recover while nursing her new baby boy.