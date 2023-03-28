© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Omaha Med Systems Announce End To Mask Mandates

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published March 28, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT
Several health systems in Omaha are removing their mask requirements starting April 3rd. That decision made today by Nebraska Medicine, Methodist Health System, Boys Town, and others. Nebraska Med says masks will still be required for people visiting patients with respiratory conditions, when requested by patients or families, and in other specific circumstances. Also starting April 3rd these hospitals will no longer test non-symptomatic patients for coronavirus when being admitted.

