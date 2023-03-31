© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Solich Returns 20 Years After Divisive Dismissal

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published March 31, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT
Sold Out Husker Stadium.JPG
-
/

Frank Solich will make his first public appearance at Memorial Stadium in 20 years when Nebraska honors him at its spring game on April 22. Athletic director Trev Alberts says Solich's return is long overdue. Solich was a fullback for Bob Devaney's Cornhuskers in the 1960s and a longtime assistant to Tom Osborne. He won 75% of his games from 1998 to 2003 before former athletic director Steve Pederson let him go in a decision that divided the fan base. The 78-year-old Solich retired from coaching in 2021 after 16 seasons at Ohio.

Tags
News KIOS Newscollege footballnebraska huskerslincoln memorial park
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press