Solich Returns 20 Years After Divisive Dismissal

Frank Solich will make his first public appearance at Memorial Stadium in 20 years when Nebraska honors him at its spring game on April 22. Athletic director Trev Alberts says Solich's return is long overdue. Solich was a fullback for Bob Devaney's Cornhuskers in the 1960s and a longtime assistant to Tom Osborne. He won 75% of his games from 1998 to 2003 before former athletic director Steve Pederson let him go in a decision that divided the fan base. The 78-year-old Solich retired from coaching in 2021 after 16 seasons at Ohio.