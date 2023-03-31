© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
KIOS News

Will NE Income Tax Be Cut?

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published March 31, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT
In the U.S., the top 10 percent of income earners pay 70 percent of all federal income taxes.

Nebraska lawmakers are supporting efforts to cut the state's income tax. Yesterday, state senators voted forty-one to nothing to advance an income tax cut that reportedly could put the Cornhusker state within the top third of states when it comes to taxing its residents. If signed into law, the bill passed yesterday reportedly would gradually lower the top income-tax rate for individuals and corporations to three point nine-nine percent. That rate currently stands at six point six-four percent. Proponents say cuts would attract new businesses to Nebraska. Critics argue that lowering state taxes would mostly benefit out-of-state corporations.

Tags
News KIOS NewsNebraska State Legislatureincome taxescorporate tax cut
Associated Press
