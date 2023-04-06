© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

DED Director Resigns Following Corruption News Story

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 6, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT
The director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development has resigned a day after a news report saying that a business he owns received $24,000 in pandemic relief grants from the agency he headed. On Wednesday, Republican Gov. Jim Pillen announced Anthony Goins’ resignation in a three-sentence news release that gave no reason for the resignation. But Goins was the focus of a story Tuesday by the Nebraska Examiner that said his agency gave two $12,000 small business stabilization grants to the Lincoln cigar bar in which Goins has majority ownership.

