Lincoln Church Fundraises For Neighbors' Medical Bills

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 13, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT
A Nebraska church has raised more than $520,000 to pay off the medical bills of residents in its neighborhood, ending the 14-month-campaign on Easter Sunday. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that an estimated 10,000 people contributed to the First-Plymouth Congregational Church effort. The Rev. Jim Keck described it as a “straight-on spiritual thing.” The money raised ultimately helped 500 households in the Near South neighborhood in Lincoln. Along with the fundraising, there also were panel discussions on the economics of health care. The church plans to focus next on mental health.

