NE Settles With Retired State Troopers

The state of Nebraska is settling with more than 400 current and former state troopers in one of the state's longest-running civil case. Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced that the state had agreed to an 18-point-seven-five-million-dollar settlement for underpayment of state retirement funds. Plaintiffs' attorneys reportedly had alleged that state officials had breached their fiduciary duty by going with a "underperforming" investment fund. The legal battle reportedly spanned more than a decade, a period during which at least one of the three original plaintiffs passed away.