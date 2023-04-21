© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
NE Settles With Retired State Troopers

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT
The state of Nebraska is settling with more than 400 current and former state troopers in one of the state's longest-running civil case. Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced that the state had agreed to an 18-point-seven-five-million-dollar settlement for underpayment of state retirement funds. Plaintiffs' attorneys reportedly had alleged that state officials had breached their fiduciary duty by going with a "underperforming" investment fund. The legal battle reportedly spanned more than a decade, a period during which at least one of the three original plaintiffs passed away.

