On Saturday, April 22nd, KIOS-FM will be doing needed tower maintenance that will affect the over the air broadcast signal. The maintenance will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. During this time, the main signal will be turned off at times to ensure the safety of crews working. You can listen all day on our website stream at www.kios.org .

Thank you for your understanding and support!