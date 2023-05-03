Investigation Underway At State Prison

The Nebraska Inspector General is releasing a new report on a use of force investigation at the Tecumseh State Prison. The report details a June 2021 incident when an inmate was shot about 200 times with rubber bullets, pepper balls and bean bags after he threatened staff and caused a disturbance that lasted for several hours. The Inspector General's Office says corrections officers mishandled the situation and did not follow department of corrections rules. The report suggested that the department of corrections update its use of force policy to include attempts at deescalating a situation with the assistance of mental health professionals.