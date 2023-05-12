New Plan For Downtown Omaha Development

A group of developers is pursuing a plan they say will "fundamentally change" Omaha's downtown-living environment." Sources with White Lotus Group say its "Civic Square" project will encompass the property bordered 17th and 19th streets and Capitol and Chicago streets. Plans are for the commercial/residential development to encompass a grocery store, a fitness center, retail storefronts, and both affordable and market-rate housing. Group officials say the project will "embody the growth and innovation" of Omaha's urban core."