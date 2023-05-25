© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

If Heat Goes Up, Power May Go Out In Midwest This Summer

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published May 25, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT
Electrical power line towers are seen in Los Angeles in August. Overdue power bills have mushroomed during the pandemic as job losses mounted and power consumption soared.
Robyn Beck
/
AFP via Getty Images
Electrical power line towers are seen in Los Angeles in August. Overdue power bills have mushroomed during the pandemic as job losses mounted and power consumption soared.

Nebraska is at an elevated risk to see rolling power blackouts this summer if there's a long stretch of hot weather. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation says the U.S. has enough electric generation capacity for normal summer weather, but states that are in the SPP and MISO regional transmission organizations like Nebraska and Iowa could see interrupted service if there's a spike in temperatures. The National Weather Service's temperature outlook for June, July, and August calls for equal chances for above or below normal temperatures in Nebraska and Iowa. Much of the Midwest and West are in the elevated risk category for interrupted service but no states are in the high risk category.

