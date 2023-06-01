© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Pillen Signs Tax Reform Bills Into Law

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published June 1, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT
Pixabay

A tax reform package is signed into law. Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen signed two tax bills into law yesterday. One measure establishes a cap on how much school districts can increase property tax requests, while also increasing the amount of relief granted under the Property Tax Credit Act. The other measure brings individual and corporate income tax rates to three-point-nine-nine percent by 2027, gives tax credits related to childcare and accelerates tax exemptions for Social Security benefits.

Jim Pillen
24/7 News Source
