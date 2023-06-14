© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Olympian Larson To Be Husker Once Again

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published June 14, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT
Three-time Olympian Jordan Larson will return to Nebraska to be a full-time assistant under John Cook. Larson starred with the Cornhuskers from 2005 to 2008 before excelling on the international level. She was team captain and named most valuable player of the U.S. Olympic team that won the gold medal in Tokyo in 2021. Larson plans to play in September qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics and then will join the Huskers' staff. She grew up an hour north of Lincoln in Hooper and led Nebraska teams that were NCAA runner-up in 2005 and national champion in 2006.

News KIOS NewsNCAAolympicsnebraska huskersvolleyball
