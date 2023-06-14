© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
KIOS News

OPL Reinstates Book Lists After Backlash

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published June 14, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT

The Omaha Public Library is restoring book lists for kids and teens that had previously been removed from its 2023 Reading Challenge and annual Summer Reading Program. Library officials announced the move yesterday, and they also apologized for the removal of the recommended reading lists noting that it left some community members and library staff feeling unsupported. In issuing the apology, Library Executive Director Laura Marlane said they stand with the LGBTQ community.

