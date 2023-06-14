OPL Reinstates Book Lists After Backlash
The Omaha Public Library is restoring book lists for kids and teens that had previously been removed from its 2023 Reading Challenge and annual Summer Reading Program. Library officials announced the move yesterday, and they also apologized for the removal of the recommended reading lists noting that it left some community members and library staff feeling unsupported. In issuing the apology, Library Executive Director Laura Marlane said they stand with the LGBTQ community.