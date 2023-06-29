Pillen Creates New Cabinet Position For Broadband

Following news that Nebraska will receive more than 405-million dollars to expand broadband internet access in the state, it gets a new Broadband Director. Governor Jim Pillen is appointing Patrick Haggerty as the director of a new state office that will coordinate expanding broadband services across Nebraska. The Nebraska Broadband Office was passed by the State Legislature this year. Haggerty will start work on July 17 as a member of Governor Pillen's cabinet.