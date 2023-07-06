New Staewide Concealed Carry Legislation Will Conflict With City Ordinances

In two months, Nebraska's new conceal carry gun law will override Lincoln's and Omaha's city ordinances. Loaded handguns and rifles will be allowed in cars, and gun owners will be allowed to carry concealed guns without permits. Until now, major cities have been allowed to enforce their own conceal carry requirements. The Nebraska Legislature this past session passed the new ordinance that bans cities from enforcing their own gun laws. The new state conceal carry law goes into effect September 10.