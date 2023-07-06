© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

New Staewide Concealed Carry Legislation Will Conflict With City Ordinances

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published July 6, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT
Dealing a blow to gun supporters, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday that Americans do not have a constitutional right to carry concealed weapons in public.

In two months, Nebraska's new conceal carry gun law will override Lincoln's and Omaha's city ordinances. Loaded handguns and rifles will be allowed in cars, and gun owners will be allowed to carry concealed guns without permits. Until now, major cities have been allowed to enforce their own conceal carry requirements. The Nebraska Legislature this past session passed the new ordinance that bans cities from enforcing their own gun laws. The new state conceal carry law goes into effect September 10.

