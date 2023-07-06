Omaha Mayor, Councilmen Facing Recall Petitions

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is the focus of a third recall petition. Recall petitions have also been submitted to remove City Council member Vinny Palermo, and Council member Danny Begley. Palermo is under federal indictment while in office. Begley filed his response to the recall petition Monday. Mayor Stothert has twenty days to respond to the recall petition. Once the petition is processed the person asking for the recall has 30 days to gather enough signatures.