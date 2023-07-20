© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

IA Gov. Walks GOP Tightrope

Published July 20, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT

Governor Kim Reynolds is continuing her pledge to remain neutral in the 2024 GOP presidential nomination race. Speaking Tuesday, Reynolds says she would definitely consider appearing with former President Donald Trump at future events in Iowa and elsewhere. Reynolds was the target of some criticism by the former president earlier this month when Trump said there was no reason for her to remain neutral and that without him, she never would have become governor. Reynolds says she has already invited Trump to attend one of her "Fair-Side" chats she plans to hold with presidential candidates at the Iowa State Fair next month.

