Once Federal Aid Ends, NE Childcare Will Be Underfunded

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published August 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
In September 2023, the majority of COVID-19 relief funding for child care will expire nationwide. This comes as a new analysis from the Buffett Institute suggests that Nebraska is still not fully funding early childhood care and education. Compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraska has experienced a net loss of nearly 10% of its child care programs. According to the most recent data, 91% of counties reported not having enough child care slots to meet local demand, and families in 11 counties lacked access to a single licensed provider.

