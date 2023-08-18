© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Buffett Continues Dispersal Of Fortune With Large Gift

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published August 18, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT
Billionaire Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, will be treated for prostate cancer starting in July.

Warren Buffett donated 50 Class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock worth $27 million to an unnamed charity this week. Those shares remain the most expensive stock out there and were selling for $539,680 apiece Thursday morning. Buffett disclosed the gift in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Wednesday. This donation is in addition to Buffett's annual gifts to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four smaller foundations run by his family that he has been making since 2006. Buffett has said that more than 99% of his nearly $118 billion fortune will eventually go to charity. He has been gradually giving away his Berkshire stock over the years.

